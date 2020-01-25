European round-up: Barcelona beaten at Valencia, Bundesliga leaders Leipzig suffer shock defeat

Antoine Griezmann cuts a dejected figure as Barcelona slip to defeat in Valencia

Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona boss as Valencia secured a 2-0 win at Mestalla to preserve their unbeaten home record in La Liga this season.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen produced a string of top saves to keep Barcelona in the game in the first half, denying Maxi Gomez from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique had brought down Jose Gaya in the area, before tipping another Gomez shot onto the bar.

But Valencia took the game away from them after the break, drawing first blood three minutes into the second half thanks to a Jordi Alba own goal, before Gomez made the points safe 13 minutes before the end.

Barcelona remain top of the table but could be overtaken when second-placed Real Madrid take on Valladolid on Sunday.

Maxi Gomez netted a deflected opener and scored the second at the Mestalla

The visitors started the game on the front foot, enjoying more than 90 per cent possession in the early stages.

But despite Barca's dominance, it was Valencia who found themselves with a great chance to break the deadlock when Pique was adjudged to have fouled Gaya in the box in the 10th minute.

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen came to the league leaders' rescue, though, producing a stunning save to keep out Gomez's well-struck spot-kick.

Valencia grew into the game in the minutes that followed and a dangerous cross almost caught Barca out - but Ter Stegen did well to prevent Pique from turning the ball beyond him.

11 - Lionel Messi has had more shots without scoring in a single #LaLiga's game in his Barcelona's career (eleven, level with vs Deportivo de La Coruña at Camp Nou in December 2017). Dismay#FCBarcelona#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/GdOam5HoNj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 25, 2020

After Lionel Messi had sent a free-kick over the bar from around 25 yards in the 28th minute, Ter Stegen made a fine double save at the other end to keep the game goalless - tipping a fierce Gomez effort onto the bar before clawing the ball to safety.

Francis Coquelin tested the Germany international again in the 31st minute but he was equal to his strike from range.

Five minutes later Messi struck a free-kick straight at Jaume Domenech as another chance came to nothing.

Shortly after Barcelona's Ansu Fati had shot narrowly wide, Valencia opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Gomez's effort took a deflection off Alba and landed in the back of Barca's net.

Messi had a good opportunity to level things up for Barca just before the hour mark but he flashed his shot across goal and narrowly wide.

Barcelona produced another subdued display as Valencia ran out 2-0 winners

The Argentina forward chipped the ball towards goal from the left side of the box in the 68th minute and watched on as it landed on top of the net, before forcing the home keeper to parry his 20-yard free-kick five minutes later.

But Valencia doubled their advantage in the 77th minute, with Gomez sweeping home after a quick break.

The home side thought they had made it 3-0 nine minutes before the end when Gabriel Paulista volleyed home from a corner but his effort was ruled out for a foul. Messi was denied again late on as Valencia secured a valuable home win.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt

Timo Werner reflects on a missed opportunity for RB Leipzig

Leaders RB Leipzig slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat by mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, ending a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions despite dominating the match.

Leipzig, whose last defeat was by Freiburg on October 26, had 67 per cent of possession and 22 shots to Frankfurt's seven but still failed to score in a Bundesliga match for the first time this season.

Almamy Toure put hosts Frankfurt ahead three minutes after the break with a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area and Filip Kostic sealed the win in stoppage time.

Leipzig, who have 40 points from 19 games, had their lead cut to two points by Borussia Moenchengladbach, who came from behind to beat Mainz 05 3-1. Bayern Munich, who are third with 36 points, are at home to fifth-placed Schalke 04 in the evening game.

Moenchengladbach fell behind at home to a 12th-minute Robin Quaison goal but the Foals turned the game around with two goals from Alassane Plea before Florian Neuhaus added a third to win 3-1.

Frankfurt's win offered Bayern Munich the chance to close the gap on Leipzig

Seventh-placed Freiburg went down to a shock 2-0 home defeat by relegation-threatened Paderborn, who played the last half hour with 10 men after Jamilu Collins was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Paderborn took the lead after the restart when they won possession in midfield and released Christopher Antwi-Adjei who outpaced his marker to score. Abdelhamid Sabiri wrapped up the win at the Black Forest Stadium with a penalty six minutes from time.

Jordan Torunarigha and Dodi Lukebakio scored in the last 15 minutes to give Hertha Berlin a 2-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg, who had taken the lead through Admir Mehmedi in the 68th minute.

Their neighbours Union Berlin also won, beating Augsburg 2-0 with second-half goals from Neven Subotic and Marcus Ingvartsen.