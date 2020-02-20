Barcelona sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes

Barcelona paid the buy out clause for Martin Braithwaite, who was at fellow La Liga side Leganes

Barcelona have announced the emergency signing of former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite until June 2024.

The La Liga champions paid the £15m buyout clause for the Denmark international, who scored eight goals in 20 matches for Leganes this season.

Barcelona were given special permission to make an emergency signing outside of the transfer window after French forward Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months with a serious hamstring injury.

The buy out clause for the 28-year-old has been set at £250m.

He will only be eligible to play in La Liga for the remainder of the season, with Barcelona having already submitted their squad for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Braithwaite endured a difficult two-year spell at Middlesbrough from 2017-19, scoring only nine goals in 36 Championship appearances.