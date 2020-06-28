Arthur signs five-year Juventus contract after completing medical ahead of Barcelona exit

0:55 Barcelona midfielder Arthur arrives in Turin for his medical with Juventus Barcelona midfielder Arthur arrives in Turin for his medical with Juventus

Arthur has signed a five-year contract to join Juventus this summer after completing a medical in Turin on Sunday.

The Barcelona midfielder flew into Turin on Saturday night just hours after his appearance as a late substitute against Celta Vigo and, according to Sky in Italy, underwent his medical exams from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The Brazil international is expected to fly back to Spain and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, but his £72.5m transfer to Italy is close to completion.

Juve's 30-year-old midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who will head to Barcelona for a deal in the region of £60m, also completed a medical in Turin on Saturday.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last week that Barca had agreed a fee with Juve to sell Arthur, with the Italian club emboldened in their attempts to persuade the player to leave.

He had insisted on multiple occasions that he wanted to stay and fight for his place after just two seasons at the Nou Camp, but the Catalan club need to sell players to reinvest in their squad this summer.

Sky Sports News also revealed that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around him in a similar way to that of Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old stands to earn £4.5m (€5m) per year in Turin, according to Sky Italy, which is more than he is doing at Barca, who will make money on the transfer as they get set to pay in the region of £60m for the 30-year-old Pjanic.

Arthur joined Barcelona in a £27.9m deal from Brazilian club Gremio in 2018, scoring four goals in 71 appearances since.