Henrik Larsson: Former Barcelona striker joins Ronald Koeman's backroom staff

Henrik Larsson has signed a two-year deal to work alongside Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have appointed former player Henrik Larsson as part of Ronald Koeman's backroom staff.

The 48-year-old former striker, who played alongside Koeman at Feyenoord, has been out of the game for a year after leaving his managerial post at Swedish side Helsingborgs due to social media abuse.

Larsson has signed a two-year deal to work as an assistant coach to Koeman, who left his role as Netherlands boss to replaced the sacked Quique Setien on Wednesday.

Former FC Twente and Hoffenheim head coach Alfred Schreuder, who worked as an assistant to Erik ten Hag at Ajax during their run to the Champions League semi-finals, will also join Koeman's staff at the Nou Camp.

Larsson won the Champions League in his second season at Barcelona

Larsson joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Celtic in June 2004, after seven successful years at the Scottish club, and went on to win two La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The former Sweden international, who has only previously managed in his native country, scored 22 goals in 62 games in all competitions during his two-season spell at Barcelona.