Ronald Koeman suggests Barcelona will try again to sign Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay in January

The new Barcelona manager tried to sign the Dutch pair in the summer and believes both can add something to his team

By Lyall Thomas

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 17 October 2020 18:39, UK

Ronald Koeman, Gini Wijnaldum
Image: Ronald Koeman wants to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, whose Liverpool contract expires next summer

Ronald Koeman has suggested Barcelona will try again to sign Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon attacker Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

Both players were top targets for Barca during the summer but Koeman has revealed they were unable to sign Wijnadlum because his position was of less financial priority, while they needed to sell a player first to sign Depay to remain within La Liga rules.

Wijnaldum, in particular, has entered into the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract, and is therefore able to speak to foreign clubs from January 1 about a free transfer next summer.

Koeman told Dutch newspaper AD this weekend: "Our interest in Wijnaldum was separate [to Lionel Messi's future]. I think our squad could use some depth, especially when we haven't got the ball.

Deapy
Image: Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay was also a top target for Koeman during the summer

"Gini has a great sense of space, he can get to the goal fantastically well from midfield, he could really add something to the team.

Trending

"But the financial situation was known by the club, his position was ultimately less of a priority than, for example, the right-back or the striker position.

"We wanted Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that we lacked in my opinion: especially depth in our attack."

Also See:

"Most attackers at Barcelona want the ball to their feet. Memphis can be used as a target man, but he can also come deep. He is strong, dynamic, and can play centrally as well as from the left.

Lionel Messi shakes hands with Ronald Koeman after the game
Image: Lionel Messi's long-term future at Barcelona remains in doubt with his contract expiring next summer

"In principle everything was ready, but due to the rules of La Liga we knew that we had to sell a player first. In the end it did not happen. Too bad, but Memphis also knew what the situation was.

"[Trying to sign him in January] is certainly a possibility, yes. I will try, because I would like to have him here. But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is like in January."

Messi's future also remains in doubt despite the player opting to stay this summer following a protracted dispute with the Barca hierarchy, with his contract expiring next summer.

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

You read correctly. The £1m Super 6 jackpot is up for grabs for one last time this weekend. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game