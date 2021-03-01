Barcelona club offices searched by police, arrests made

Police entered Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium on Monday in a search and seize operation; police say a number of arrests were made; the operation comes less than a week before the club's presidential elections take place

Monday 1 March 2021

Spanish police have launched a search and seize operation at Barcelona&#39;s Nou Camp stadium
Image: Spanish police launched a search and seize operation at Barcelona's club offices

Barcelona's offices were searched on Monday morning and Catalan police made several arrests without confirming the number made or who was arrested.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that former Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those arrested as part of an operation into the club contracting a firm to monitor social media activity last year.

Barca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.

