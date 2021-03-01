Barcelona club offices searched by police, arrests made

Barcelona's offices were searched on Monday morning and Catalan police made several arrests without confirming the number made or who was arrested.
Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that former Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those arrested as part of an operation into the club contracting a firm to monitor social media activity last year.
Barca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.
Win £250,000 on Tuesday!
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 6:00pm.
Trending
- Man Utd: Shaw misheard ref's penalty conversation
- Ole fumes at officials, VAR, and Chelsea 'influencing' ref
- Neville: Man Utd better placed to win title than under Jose
- Elliott dropped by Betfair over 'dead horse' photo
- 'Heavyweight 'Bull' hits harder than AJ or Fury'
- Jose's Bale praise: 'He's better than ever'
- Hits & misses: Bruno's invisibility in big games
- Guardiola admits he faces Aguero dilemma
- Moore leaves Doncaster to become Sheffield Wednesday boss
- Why can't Man Utd score against top teams?