Barcelona club offices searched by police, arrests made

Barcelona's offices were searched on Monday morning and Catalan police made several arrests without confirming the number made or who was arrested.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that former Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those arrested as part of an operation into the club contracting a firm to monitor social media activity last year.

Barca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.