Erling Haaland: Barcelona president Joan Laporta to hold talks with Borussia Dortmund star's representatives

Erling Haaland is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2024, with a reported £66m release clause set to come into effect in summer of 2022; Manchester City and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the striker

Thursday 1 April 2021 14:38, UK

Erling Haaland scored his 19th goal of the Bundesliga season against Bayern Munich on Saturday
Image: Erling Haaland's contract at Borussia Dortmund runs until until 2024

Erling Haaland's representatives have arrived in Barcelona for talks with club president Joan Laporta.

Agent Mino Raiola and Alf Inge, the father of Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland, are in the Spanish city and were collected at the airport by members of Laporta's team.

The pair are expected to meet Laporta, who was elected as Barca president last month.

Haaland, 20, is under contract at Dortmund until 2024 but has a reported €75m (£66m) release clause, which comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

A host of top clubs have been linked with a move for the Norwegian, including Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Haaland has become one of Europe's biggest names after scoring 48 goals in his first 48 games for the Bundesliga side, after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for just £17m at the end of 2019.

