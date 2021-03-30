Man City's Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund to go ahead at home grounds

Manchester City played both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach in Budapest due to German quarantine regulations; City to face Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6 with the second leg taking place in Germany on April 14

Tuesday 30 March 2021 10:29, UK

Sergio Aguero and John Stones
Image: Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund for a place in the Champions League semi-finals

Both legs of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund will be played at their scheduled venues, UEFA has confirmed.

Premier League leaders City played both their last-16 matches against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to German quarantine regulations.

City are due to host fellow Bundesliga side Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6 with the return match taking place in Germany on April 14.

PA - General view of Manchester City&#39;s Etihad Stadium
Image: The first leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 6

UEFA had warned venues may again need to be changed due to coronavirus restrictions but the European governing body has confirmed the games will go ahead at the clubs' respective home grounds.

Manchester City were knocked out of last season's Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Lyon. They last reached the semi-finals in 2016.

Aguero to leave Man City

Sergio Aguero 0:59
Manchester City TV presenter Kyle Walker says the club's fans are 'heartbroken' after it was announced Sergio Aguero will leave at the end of the season

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

City manager Pep Guardiola met Aguero, 32, on Monday to inform him of the club's decision not to renew his deal after a season spent largely on the sidelines, with injuries and illness keeping him to only 14 appearances.

Aguero, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was later told by City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak he would be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, which will stand alongside those of his former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

17 February 2021, Spain, Sevilla: Football: Champions League, knockout round, round of 16, first leg Sevilla FC - Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Erling Haaland of Dortmund celebrates after scoring the goal to make it 1:3. Photo by: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images) 1:45
Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown believes Erling Haaland is the most realistic option to replace Sergio Aguero

The Argentina international has helped City win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and five League Cups over his 10-year stay, with the club still chasing a quadruple this season.

Aguero is also City's record goalscorer, with 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club, having surpassed Eric Brook's 78-year record in 2017.

Aguero said in a statement: "When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise.

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age.

"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart."

