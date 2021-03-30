Man City's Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund to go ahead at home grounds

Both legs of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund will be played at their scheduled venues, UEFA has confirmed.
Premier League leaders City played both their last-16 matches against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to German quarantine regulations.
City are due to host fellow Bundesliga side Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6 with the return match taking place in Germany on April 14.
UEFA had warned venues may again need to be changed due to coronavirus restrictions but the European governing body has confirmed the games will go ahead at the clubs' respective home grounds.
Manchester City were knocked out of last season's Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Lyon. They last reached the semi-finals in 2016.
Trending
- 'A cycle comes to an end' - Aguero speaks out on City exit
- Driver Ratings: Hamilton vs Max ignites, Vettel struggles
- Salah: Maybe I will play in La Liga one day
- Brundle: Hamilton vs Max delivers F1 classic & controversy
- 'AJ vs Fury winner is rightfully mine!'
- Trailblazer Massey-Ellis: VAR, mistakes, Aguero & social media
- Konate to Liverpool is a no-go, says RB Leipzig director
- Poland expect England game to go ahead despite further Covid cases
- Shaw on England 'regrets' and letting Southgate down
- Championship fans predict their club's fate
Aguero to leave Man City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
City manager Pep Guardiola met Aguero, 32, on Monday to inform him of the club's decision not to renew his deal after a season spent largely on the sidelines, with injuries and illness keeping him to only 14 appearances.
Aguero, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was later told by City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak he would be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, which will stand alongside those of his former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.
The Argentina international has helped City win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and five League Cups over his 10-year stay, with the club still chasing a quadruple this season.
Aguero is also City's record goalscorer, with 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club, having surpassed Eric Brook's 78-year record in 2017.
Aguero said in a statement: "When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise.
"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age.
"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart."