Barcelona confident of signing Sergio Aguero and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers

Barcelona are confident of completing the signings of Sergio Aguero and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers within the next week.

Representatives of both players have been at the Nou Camp in the last few days for advanced discussions on proposed contracts.

Finalising a deal for Aguero is expected to develop more rapidly after his final game with Manchester City in the Champions League final against Chelsea this weekend.

Image: Georginio Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle in July 2016

Wijnaldum, whom Barca have been chasing for more than a year, said his goodbyes to Liverpool after the final Premier League game of the season last weekend.

Barca have taken a severe financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with debts reaching more than £1bn, so have been targeting players at the end of their contracts.

Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay are further signings they want to make when their respective deals at City and Lyon expire on June 30.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is "moderately optimistic" Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club.

Messi's current deal is due to expire at the end of next month, with the 33-year-old having remained at Barcelona for the 2020-21 season despite seeking a summer exit last year.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Messi he would only be allowed to leave if his €700m release clause was paid in full following a dispute over a clause in his contract.

Messi, who had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, said back in December he would not make a decision about his future until the end of the season, and now with just weeks left on his contract, Laporta is hopeful of convincing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay.

Image: Barcelona president Joan Laporta is 'moderately optimistic' Lionel Messi will sign a new contract

"We can make an offer within our possibilities," Laporta said at a news conference on Friday.

"Leo deserves much more, and could earn more elsewhere. I'm convinced he values the effort we're making and would like to stay. Leo is not about money, but a team which can win everything. I am moderately optimistic.

"There is a lot of expectation surrounding his continuation. The new contract is going well but it is not done yet. The executives we have involved here are working hard to give him a good proposal, but one that is in our financial means.

"We hope this will be accepted by the player. He loves Barca and of course, we all want him to continue. We hope that he will."