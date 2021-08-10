Lionel Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain on two-year contract after leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is travelling to Paris on Tuesday afternoon to seal his move to the French club on a deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.

Messi had two other options after leaving Barcelona last week but has opted to move to PSG, who will have the option of extending his stay in the French capital by a third year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong says he still cannot believe that Lionel Messi will not be playing for Barcelona this season as the Argentinian agrees to move to Paris Saint-Germain

Messi - who will receive a £25m signing-on fee as part of the move - was set to extend his 21-year stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer.

However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and "did everything" he could to remain at the club, including agreeing to a 50-per-cent wage cut.

However, Barcelona are hamstrung by La Liga's rules on club spending and even halving Messi's pay was not enough to ensure he remained at the Nou Camp.

Messi is now set to join PSG, with their potential to compete for major trophies - including the Champions League - understood to be a key factor in his decision to move to France.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League defender Matt Upson says Mauricio Pochettino will have a tough job keeping harmony amongst the PSG squad after the news that Lionel Messi will be joining them

Messi is also believed to be keen to reunite with Neymar, with whom he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and the Champions League during their time together at Barcelona.

Asked about a move to PSG at his farewell press conference last weekend, Messi said: "That is one possibility, to reach those heights.

"I had a lot of calls, a lot of interested clubs. At the moment, nothing is closed, but we are talking about a lot of things."

Messi said he did not want to leave Barcelona in an emotional farewell news conference on Sunday.

Messi was in tears as he received a standing ovation in his final Barcelona press conference to announce the end of his 21 years with the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lionel Messi's farewell press conference at Barcelona was an emotional occasion which football fans across the world will never forget, says Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill

Barcelona confirmed Messi's departure on Thursday night, the same day he returned to Catalonia following his post-Copa America holiday.

Messi had travelled to Barcelona expecting to agree on the details of the announcement of his new five-year deal, and he confirmed he offered to reduce his wages by 50 per cent.

"This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that's what we all wanted more than anything," said Messi.

"We'd always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify

New series: Football's Cult Heroes

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there, we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.

Follow on Spotify so you can listen to the weekly episodes as soon as they drop.