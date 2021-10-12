Barcelona's Nou Camp to return to full capacity ahead of El Clasico clash with Real Madrid

Catalonia's regional president Pere Aragones has confirmed that outdoor sporting venues will be able to be at 100 per cent capacity from Friday; Barcelona host Valencia on Sunday before facing rivals Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on October 24

By Reuters

Tuesday 12 October 2021 19:27, UK

Barcelona&#39;s Camp Nou stadium (AP)
Image: Barcelona will be able to have full capacity at the Nou Camp from Friday

Barcelona will be able to have full capacity at the Nou Camp from Friday after the Catalan government lifted coronavirus restrictions that have limited fan numbers.

Catalonia's regional president Pere Aragones said in a news conference on Tuesday that outdoor sporting venues will be able to be at 100 per cent capacity, a move that the Barcelona has welcomed.

"Barcelona thanks everyone's efforts and applauds the Government's decision to apply a measure that practically allows us to return to normality," a club statement on Twitter read.

Barcelona have not been able to play in front of a capacity crowd since football was first shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

A crowd of up to 99,354 will be able to watch Ronald Koeman's side host Valencia on Sunday with the Clasico against rivals Real Madrid taking place at the Nou Camp on October 24.

Trending

Spain's central government lifted restrictions on outdoor sporting venues on October 1 but Catalonia chose not to lift the allowed capacity above 60 per cent before Tuesday's announcement.

Also See:

The move also means that Barcelona's city rivals and fellow La Liga outfit Espanyol, who beat Real Madrid 2-1 last time out, will also be able to sell out their 40,000 RCDE Stadium.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema