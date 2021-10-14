Pedri: Barcelona teenager agrees new contract with 1bn euros release clause

Pedri has agreed a new contract with Barcelona until 2026, which he will officially sign on Friday; the 18-year-old has made 56 appearances for the Catalan giants since joining from Las Palmas in August 2020

Thursday 14 October 2021 14:21, UK

Pedri
Image: Pedri has committed his long-term future to Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Pedri has agreed a long-term contract extension with the financially stricken club.

The 18-year-old Spain international, who was named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament, will remain at the Nou Camp until 2026.

His new contract includes a €1bn release clause and will be officially signed on Friday.

Pedri, who had been linked with Liverpool, joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in August 2020 and quickly established himself as a starter in midfield.

He played 53 times last season - the most appearances of anyone at the club.

Former Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta says the team, manager Ronald Koeman and board must work together to shift the negative momentum at the club

His new deal is a rare piece of good news as Barcelona continue to struggle on and off the pitch. They sit ninth in La Liga and have lost their opening two Champions League games.

Lionel Messi was forced to leave the club during the summer as they were unable to afford his new contract, while experienced players such as Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba agreed to salary reductions to allow Ronald Koeman's side to register their new signings.

President Joan Laporta laid bare their financial issues back in August, saying: "Barcelona has a negative net worth of €451m - it is a terrible inheritance. What has been happening is very worrying.

"The situation is dramatic, but we have good news. The strategic plan based on our credibility and experience, on the assets that Barca have, makes this situation temporary.

"I think that in a couple of years, the club's economy will be healthy."

