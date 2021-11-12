Sergio Aguero: Barcelona striker 'always positive' amid retirement rumours due to heart condition

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for three months after suffering chest pains during a match against Alaves at the end of last month; Catalunya Radio has recently reported he may need to consider retiring given the seriousness of the issue

Friday 12 November 2021 15:32, UK

Sergio Aguero
Image: Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for three months after suffering chest pains

Sergio Aguero has addressed reports he could be forced to retire due to a heart condition by insisting he is "always positive".

The Barcelona striker has been ruled out of action for three months after suffering chest pains during a match against Alaves at the end of last month.

He underwent cardiac tests at hospital as a precautionary measure but Catalunya Radio has recently reported he may need to consider retiring given the seriousness of the issue.

Responding on Twitter, Aguero said: "Amid the rumours, I'm telling you that I'm following the indications of the club's doctors, undergoing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive!"

The 33-year-old was withdrawn before half-time during the 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves on October 30 after receiving treatment for several minutes.

Argentinian forward Sergio &#39;Kun&#39; Aguero poses for the media during his official presentation after signing for FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Monday May. 31, 2021
Image: Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer after his Manchester City contract expired

He left the ground in an ambulance and in a later statement, Barcelona said: "He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process."

Aguero has scored one goal in five appearances for Barcelona since signing from Manchester City on a free transfer this summer.

