Eden Hazard is 'fantastic', says Zinedine Zidane amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

Eden Hazard has hinted at a move away from Stamford Bridge in the past

Zinedine Zidane has admitted he's "always appreciated" Eden Hazard as Real Madrid continue to be linked with the Chelsea forward.

Zidane's side will host Eibar on Saturday but attention in the Spanish capital is already turning to the summer transfer window.

Madrid are expected to undertake a major rebuilding job after a disappointing season, with the European champions starting the weekend 13 points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga - and already out of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

"I will not give my personal opinion about what may happen because the season has not ended, but I've always appreciated him," said Zidane.

"I've seen him a lot since he was playing in France. He's fantastic."

Zidane has also said he 'likes' Manchester United's Paul Pogba in the past

With Zidane so far unable to transform Madrid's fortunes since his return as coach, an overhaul of the current squad looks likely.

They go into Saturday's game against Eibar on the back of a 2-1 loss away to Valencia on Wednesday night.

Madrid's season is effectively over with nothing left to play for, but Zidane - who experienced a similar situation when Barca took the title by 12 points in 2006 - told his players they must play with pride to see out the campaign.

"I am not inside each player's head," he said when asked about motivation.

Real are currently third in La Liga, five points behind rivals Atletico Madrid in second, and 13 behind leaders Barcelona

"What I see in training is that they have the pride to finish the season well.

"Our defeat [to Valencia] says the opponent played well, but we did good things too.

"I've lived it as a player. It's not easy. You have to accept it when things like this happen.

"The best way to get out of it is to work, to be happy when you win matches even if there's nothing at stake."