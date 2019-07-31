Zinedine Zidane reminds Gareth Bale of Real Madrid responsibilities

Gareth Bale was reportedly on the golf course while Real Madrid were playing in the Audi Cup on Tuesday

Zinedine Zidane has reminded Gareth Bale of his responsibilities after he was reportedly pictured playing golf while Real Madrid were playing Tottenham on Tuesday.

The Welsh winger was left out of the Real squad that travelled to Germany for the Audi Cup after his proposed move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning fell through.

Zidane claimed Bale did not travel because he was unfit, but photographs emerged of him on the golf course, allegedly when Real were losing 1-0 to Spurs.

Asked for his thoughts on Bale's actions, Zidane said: "Well, we'll see when we get back. I will not prevent someone from doing something.

"He has to look after his responsibilities. We will see what he has done in Madrid. I will not get into his personal life. But I think he has done training.

Zidane has told Bale to leave the Bernabeu this summer

"I will not tell you if it is disrespectful. You are not going to put me in a position that I don't want to be in. I will not answer anything more than that."

Zidane said earlier this month it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left Real, prompting the player's agent Jonathan Barnett to label the manager a "disgrace".

Bale has won four Champions League titles, La Liga and the Copa del Rey during his six years at the Bernabeu, and scored over 100 goals for the club.

Real beat Fenerbahce 5-3 in the third-place play-off in the Audi Cup on Wednesday, a day after their defeat to Spurs.

