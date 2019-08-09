Eden Hazard takes Cristiano Ronaldo's old Real Madrid No 7 shirt

Eden Hazard will wear the No 7 shirt for Real Madrid, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club's official website shows Hazard with the famous shirt - vacated by Ronaldo when he joined Juventus last summer - in the squad list for the new season.

Belgium international forward Hazard, 28, joined Real from Chelsea in June for a fee which could reach up to £130m.

Cristiano Ronaldo won four Champions League titles while at Real

Hazard takes the No 7 shirt from Mariano Diaz, who was brought back to the Bernabeu for £33m last summer, just one year after being sold to French club Lyon for £7.2m.

However, the Dominican Republic international failed to fill the goalscoring void left by Ronaldo, registering just four goals in 22 appearances.

Ronaldo became Real's all-time leading scorer in his nine seasons at the club, leaving with a record of 451 goals in 438 appearances.

Raul is described as the 'eternal captain' on the club's website

When the Portuguese arrived from Manchester United, however, he had to settle for the No 9 shirt because then club-captain Raul and Real's previous record scorer, Raul, held the No 7 jersey.

Raul, who graduated from Real's academy, spent 18 years at the club and scored 323 goals in 741 appearances.