Eden Hazard's Real Madrid debut on hold after suffering thigh injury

Eden Hazard injured his thigh in training on Friday

Eden Hazard will have to wait to make his Real Madrid debut after suffering a thigh injury in training on the eve of the new La Liga season.

Hazard will miss the club's opening league match away to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The former Chelsea forward, who joined the club in June for a fee that could rise to £130m, picked up the injury in training on Friday.

He had tests after the session which revealed a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh.

Hazard was Real's most high-profile signing in a busy summer for the 13-time European champions, who spent almost £300m on new recruits.

He scored once in seven pre-season matches for Los Blancos.

Real are also without fellow winger Marco Asensio for the start of the new campaign due to a serious knee injury, while Dani Carvajal is suspended.