Paul Pogba could still move to Real Madrid, says brother

Paul Pogba performed well in Manchester United's opening win over Chelsea

Paul Pogba's brother says the midfielder may yet leave Manchester United for Real Madrid before the continental transfer window closes on September 2.

Pogba and his agent said earlier in the summer that the France international was looking for a move - and United rejected a Real offer of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez.

Pogba then performed well at the weekend as United began their Premier League season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea - and, with the English transfer window closed, there would be no opportunity for United to replace Pogba immediately if he departs.

But Mathias Pogba - a forward who has joined CD Manchego in Spain - told the Spanish football programme El Chiringuito that he thinks Real may return with another bid.

Wolves vs Man Utd Live on

When asked what player Real boss Zinedine Zidane is currently missing, Pogba said: "My brother!

"Ha ha, my brother and I think, honestly, he needs a centre midfielder."

Asked if Real president Florentino Perez might still be able to bring Paul Pogba to Madrid, Mathias said: "Yes, nothing is impossible in life.

"He is dedicated but every player has personal objectives so, if he has to move on to achieve them, then he moves on, if he can!

Paul Pogba's brother thinks he remains a target for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid

"If he can't, then he has to stay where he is and give everything where he is."

When it was suggested that his brother may stay in Manchester now the season had started, Pogba added: "I don't know - I can't guarantee that."