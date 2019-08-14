Paul Pogba Manchester United stay boosted by successful signings, says Steve McClaren

2:13 Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren believes early season success will help to keep Paul Pogba at the club Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren believes early season success will help to keep Paul Pogba at the club

Manchester United's strong transfer window and quick start to the season may convince Paul Pogba to stay, says the club's former assistant manager Steve McClaren.

Sky Sports News understands Real Madrid remain interested in the Frenchman despite the closure of the English transfer window, ruling out the signing of a potential United replacement.

Both Pogba and his agent spoke of the midfielder's desire to leave earlier this summer, although United have turned down a Madrid offer of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez.

Pogba has reiterated his desire to "give everything" while at the club, and McClaren believes he still has plenty to offer.

"I think he will stay, he would have gone by now. They would have replaced him and now they don't need to, that's the key thing," McClaren told Sky Sports News.

"You could see it on Sunday, Chelsea did really well against him in the first half, but once he got space in the second half, he can deliver the pass, score the goal. He can do things.

Paul Pogba registered two assists in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday

"When Ole first came in, he got the best out of Pogba for the first 15 games and the way he turned the game around against Manchester City, that's what he's capable of doing.

"Ole believes he can get the best out of him and especially with Maguire and the way they have started, Pogba might think 'yeah, I could be the king of this team'.

"These players want top players around them, to be challenging for the trophies. Manchester United demonstrated that with the summer signings [and] the first game.

"Pogba might be thinking 'they really want me and this is a good team, I could win things here'."

'Harry Maguire can be United's answer to van Dijk'

However, according to McClaren, new arrivals - particularly world record signing Harry Maguire - will provide a similar impact to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

"[They have] signed [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka and the young boy from Swansea [Daniel] James. But the biggest of the summer was Maguire.

"He's like van Dijk signing for Liverpool, the difference - the person that took Liverpool to the next level. I think Maguire can do exactly the same for Manchester United.

"He did it on Sunday against Chelsea, he was magnificent. He's a great defender, a leader.

"The way he speaks to the players and his demeanour, confidence and courage when he has the ball, I think he's the perfect signing for Manchester United."

McClaren: Liverpool may live to regret lack of signings

While United spent £145m on three summer signings, rivals Liverpool were more conservative, bringing in free signing Adrian and Sepp van den Berg for just £1.3m.

McClaren believes Jurgen Klopp may live to regret this decision, stressing the importance of keeping the players on their toes.

"Sir Alex Ferguson always said at United, at the end of every signing we've won something, there's going to be one or two coming into that dressing room that makes the players sit up and go wow" Steve McClaren

"Sir Alex Ferguson always said at United, at the end of every signing we've won something, there's going to be one or two coming into that dressing room that makes the players sit up and go wow, we're going onto another level.

"That's the only thing that worries me. They didn't go on and get another star striker and players are now playing around the clock 12 months of the year."