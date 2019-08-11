Paul Pogba says there are 'big question marks' over his Manchester United future

Paul Pogba started Manchester United's 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday

Paul Pogba says there is a "big question mark" over his future, but maintains he will continue to "give everything" for Manchester United while he remains at Old Trafford.

Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, have both said this summer that the French midfielder wants to leave after three years at the club.

United turned down an offer from Real Madrid of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez and Pogba did not secure a departure before the Premier League's August 8 transfer deadline.

2:54 Highlights from Manchester United's 4-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's 4-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League

However, transfer windows across Europe remain open, and Pogba told RMC Sport: "I am always good when I play football. I am doing what I love, it's my job. I will give the maximum every time I will be on the pitch.

"Now, we know there have been things said. Time will tell. We remain still on this big question mark.

"I am at Manchester. I am having fun with my team-mates. I want to always win the matches. I will always give everything when I am on the pitch."