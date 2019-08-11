Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings: Harry Maguire earns debut man of the match

Marcus Rashford is already a fifth of the way to his league tally from 2018/19

Manchester United put new-look Chelsea to the sword at Old Trafford on Renault Super Sunday. But how did the players rate?

Intrigue around Frank Lampard's young side turned to despair for the Blues legend by full-time, with United's rampant second-half performance securing a 4-0 opening-weekend win leaving them 19th in an embryonic Premier League table.

But did the scoreline tell the full story of how the game unfolded in Manchester? Here are our ratings from a high-scoring afternoon...

Manchester United

David De Gea - 7

Not one of the Spaniard's more difficult afternoons but made a now trademark smart save with his legs to deny Ross Barkley before half-time, and another to keep out Mason Mount's effort in the second period.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Continued his bright pre-season into his competitive debut with a smart performance. Rarely found himself in trouble but did let Emerson escape his grasp a couple of times. On this evidence, will make the transition to life at Old Trafford pretty quickly.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Made more passes than anyone else on the United team, with Paul Pogba the recipient more than anyone. Defensively solid, albeit up against a front line that faded badly.

Harry Maguire - 8

As perfect debuts go, this was only missing a goal. Maguire looked right at home in the United defence, making more interceptions than anyone on the pitch and more clearances too.

Harry Maguire marked his Manchester United debut with a man of the match showing

Seemed to win every header, and according to the stats won two thirds of his six aerial duels - without giving away a single foul all afternoon.

Luke Shaw - 6

Was exposed a couple of times before half-time when Cesar Azpilicueta enjoyed some joy down the Chelsea right. Didn't offer a huge amount going forward either.

Andreas Pereira - 6

A slow first half at 10 suggested the role might not be perfect for the midfielder but he performed better out wide when swapped with Lingard, until he was taken off for James.

Andreas Pereira has proven a popular figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was handed another start against Chelsea

Scott McTominay - 7

Kept the game ticking over and looked to move it forwards when he could, showcased by the way he started the move that led to United's fourth.

Paul Pogba - 8

The Paul Pogba that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see. Willing with the ball, quality on it, and provided two assists, the first a ball that Rashford simply won't be able to feed off if he were to leave.

Jesse Lingard - 7

Steady out wide but performed better in the hole when switched at half-time. Tidy in the opposition half and economical with the ball - completed 10 out of 10 passes in the Chelsea half of the pitch.

Anthony Martial - 7

Scored a proper No 9's goal, but perhaps could have tested Kepa more than once but hit a tame shot straight at him early on.

Anthony Martial marked his new number nine shirt with a poacher's finish

Marcus Rashford - 8

If he is going to be the 20-goal man United have craved, and to prove they were right to sell Romalu Lukaku last week, then this was a good way to show it.

A confident penalty and a finish of someone with belief running through their veins gave him plenty to smile about.

Substitutes

Daniel James (for Periera, 74) - 7

Exactly the debut he would have hoped for in front of his new home fans, and barely knew how to contain his excitement when his (albeit fortunate) debut goal nestled beyond Kepa. Could prove a dangerous addition off the bench with his raw pace.

Mason Greenwood (for Rashford, 86) - N/A

Looked eager and unlucky not to at least Kepa late on with a blocked effort.

Juan Mata (for Lingard, 86) - N/A

Chelsea

Kepa - 5

Partially at fault for United's second but could do very little about their other goals. Left horribly exposed by his defence on a number of occasions, and done by a slice of bad luck when Emerson deflected their fourth past him.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 4

Looked totally off the pace even aside from his awful defending which allowed Marcus Rashford a free route to goal for United's third. Decent going forward before half-time but once United took control he never recovered.

Cesar Azpilicueta had a tough day in his first Chelsea game under Frank Lampard

Kurt Zouma - 4

Frank Lampard put his faith in Kurt Zouma by letting David Luiz go to Arsenal on Thursday, but his trust was not rewarded in the Premier League opener.

Zouma's afternoon started badly as he teed up Martial with a kamikaze pass but it soon got worse when his clumsy challenge on Rashford. A booking completed the holy trinity of a nightmare showing from the Frenchman.

Andreas Christensen - 5

Not as bad as his centre-back partner but not a game to remember for Andreas Christensen. Could have done better for Manchester United's second goal and had no idea Rashford was bearing down on him ahead of their quick-fire third.

Emerson - 6

One of few Chelsea players to emerge with much credit, Emerson was dangerous going forward before half-time and a whisker away from an equalising goal, only to smack the bar from a tight angle. Kept Lingard and then Pereira relatively quiet, but standing off James for the youngster's goal did him no favours.

Jorginho - 5

Looked bright in the opening half, looking forward with some smart short passes into United territory, but drifted and offered little cover in a midfield so easily overrun after half-time.

Jorginho began brightly but was replaced by N'Golo Kante after fading

Ross Barkley - 5

Looked bright in spells early on but chose the wrong option in one of Chelsea's rare shooting opportunities, going wide on his left and making life easy for De Gea. Another to struggle after the break.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Was a livewire in the opening half-hour before fading. Made more passes than anyone in a Chelsea shirt, and won most of his one-on-one battles.

Mason Mount - 5

Buzzed around the United backline early on and showed his range of quality passing, but another to disappear when Manchester United improved.

Pedro - 6

Worked hard without much reward, linked up well with Abraham and Barkley in the final third when the trio were at their most effective, but saw less of the ball in areas where he could hurt United as the game wore on.

Tammy Abraham - 6

Unlucky not to seal his first start as Chelsea's number nine with a goal after a lovely turn and shot. Signs that he could step up to the level of the Blues, but still early days for the homegrown striker.

Tammy Abraham was a post's width away from marking his start with a goal

Substitutes

Christian Pulisic (for Barkley, 58) - 6

Impressed with one moment of sheer pace to leave Wan-Bissaka eating dust, but had little chance to impress besides despite being on for half an hour.

Olivier Giroud (for Abraham, 65) - 5

With Chelsea in need of goals, offered little to their attack. Touched the ball just 13 times.

N'Golo Kante (for Jorginho, 73) - 6

Solidified Chelsea's midfield somewhat, but the game was long gone by the time of the midfielder's introduction. Will benefit from much-needed match fitness.