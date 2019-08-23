Transfer Talk: Can Man Utd afford to lose Alexis Sanchez?

Alexis Sanchez is wanted by Inter Milan

The Transfer Talk podcast is back as we enter the final two weeks of the European transfer window.

Host Tom White is alongside Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth in the studio and they are joined by ESPN football analyst Gabriele Marcotti.

Alexis Sanchez's future is first on the agenda. Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper phones in to discuss if Manchester United can afford to lose the Chile forward without a replacement.

Ahead of the opening weekend of the new Serie A season, Gabriele runs through the business of the top Italian clubs and makes his predictions for the coming campaign.

After Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich was confirmed, the panel assess the winners and losers of the deal.

Gabriele also takes a look at how Neymar would fit in at Real Madrid and Barcelona as the Brazil international continues to wait for one of La Liga's giants to liberate him from Paris Saint-Germain.

The panel also run through some of the other deals across Europe, with Arsenal and Tottenham keen to offload players, and one of the young stars of Euro 2016 headed for France.