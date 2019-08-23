1:33 Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest on the future of PSG forward Neymar Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest on the future of PSG forward Neymar

The transfer window in Spain and Italy closes on September 2 but, as Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains, Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain may be resolved this weekend.

Why is this weekend significant?

PSG have yet to receive a suitable offer but there is a reluctance from everybody involved to drag this out to transfer deadline day on September 2. Sources with knowledge of the situation say the next 48 hours are crucial for clubs to make their final offer.

If it is not acceptable, Neymar will stay. PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel is scheduled to attend a pre-match news conference on Saturday lunchtime and may shed more light on negotiations.

Is it still between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Both clubs are still regarded as frontrunners. It is understood Lionel Messi is pushing Barcelona to bring Neymar back and they are expected to make a loan move with an obligation to buy. Real Madrid remain in talks too and, as of Friday lunchtime, it seems officials have not yet given up hope of signing him.

Do not completely rule out Juventus. They are still the only other club left in the active market with the financial muscle to negotiate such a huge deal. Neymar was linked with a move to Turin earlier in the summer window, but this was privately dismissed. Until Juventus come out publicly and say they will not make a move, it still remains a possibility.

Lionel Messi is pushing Barcelona to bring Neymar back

How much do PSG want?

PSG say Neymar can leave "if an offer suits". The club paid a world-record €222m (£200.85m) for him in August 2017 and want the value of that transfer in return. It is understood the figures under discussion are around €170m-€180m (£153-£163m) plus a player. We are not yet at the stage where PSG officials have signed off an agreement.

Is Neymar happy to stay?

Earlier in the window, it was thought highly unlikely he would ever play for PSG again. He told them he wanted to leave, and they have tried to convince him to change his mind. Significantly, relations have improved in the last couple of weeks.

Neymar in action for PSG

Neymar has not played but he has been in regular training. He has not criticised the club on any of his huge social media channels, which include 124m followers on Instagram and 44m followers on Twitter. He knows he would have to win over PSG fans, but staying at the Parc des Princes is not completely out of the question.

As of Friday afternoon, his future is still too close to call. It should become clearer after this weekend.