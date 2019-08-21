Neymar: Have Barcelona left it too late to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward?

0:39 French football expert Jonathan Johnson believes Neymar could stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid French football expert Jonathan Johnson believes Neymar could stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

With the European transfer window closing on September 2, have Barcelona left it too late to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain?

Neymar's days at PSG appear to be numbered and despite being linked with a return to the Nou Camp throughout the summer, Sky Sports News understands no formal offer has been made by Barcelona.

Real Madrid are also in talks to sign the Brazilian but according to Sky sources, Barcelona are expected to make the first move by submitting a loan offer which will come with an obligation to buy the forward.

Neymar has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp throughout the summer

However, with just under two weeks until the European transfer window closes and with time running out, French football expert Jonathan Johnson believes Neymar could still stay at PSG this season.

"At this moment in time I'm not sure I can see him going to either (Barcelona or Real Madrid) before the end of the transfer window," Johnson said.

"I think he may well end up staying in Paris by default. Barcelona have left it very late to pull off a transfer of this size given their financial problems and Real Madrid have never really been as set on bringing Neymar in as Barcelona have, so at this moment in time I think it looks more likely that he stays in Paris."

Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal and board member Javier Bordas travelled to Paris for face-to-face talks with PSG last week, but the French champions' sporting director Leonardo has since said that negotiations have not advanced.

However, Sky Sports News understands PSG are still prepared to sell Neymar, who they paid £200m for back in 2017, and that the player wants to leave the club.

"Neymar has struggled to settle in Paris. He's very rarely been that happy since making the move to Parc des Princes," Johnson added.

Has the rise of Kylian Mbappe contributed to Neymar's potential departure?

"Also, PSG have seen Kylian Mbappe develop into this superstar who is now of a similar standing to Neymar and it's become very difficult for the two to co-exist working towards the same individual ambitions at the same time. Neymar doesn't really feel that the project is his own anymore."

It is understood PSG want a cash bid as well as players as part of any deal if Neymar's two-year spell in France does come to an end this summer.

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson:

'He is expected to move on. He hasn't played in Ligue 1 this season and it would be a considerable surprise if he remained at PSG after the transfer window closes in France and Spain on 2 September. He wants to leave and PSG are prepared to sell. As ever, the devil is in the detail.'

