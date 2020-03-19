Luka Jovic: Real Madrid forward investigated by Serbian authorities for ignoring self-isolation

Luka Jovic is being investigated after he returned home from Madrid last week

Luka Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities after the forward allegedly flouted a mandatory self-isolation measure following his return home from Spain.

The 22-year-old Jovic returned from Madrid last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriend's birthday party.

Serbian state of emergency law introduced as an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus calls for all those returning from states battling the virus to self-isolate for up to 28 days.

On Thursday, Spain reported over 17,000 confirmed cases of the disease, with 767 deaths.

Without mentioning Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted millionaire soccer players for flouting the measure.

"The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished," Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Thursday.

"Either they will respect the law, or they'll go to jail."

Stefanovic said the law calls for between one and 12 years in jail for ignoring self-isolation or quarantine.

Jovic did not comment after reportedly self-isolating at his parents' apartment following the public criticism.

Jovic, who joined Real Madrid last year from Eintract Frankfurt and also plays for his country's national team, also reportedly broke his Spanish club's coronavirus quarantine orders by leaving for Serbia.