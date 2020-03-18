Gary Neville says NHS staff will use his and Ryan Giggs' two hotels free of charge

Gary Neville made the announcement via a video message

Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he part-owns with former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to NHS workers.

Hotel Football, located near Old Trafford, and The Stock Exchange in the city centre are owned by the pair through their GG Hospitality group.

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge will be used by NHS staff assisting with the coronavirus outbreak.

Sky Sports football expert Neville has stated they will do the same, with the scheme in place from Friday onwards in order to help accommodate medical workers.

"Over the last week we have been in consultation with the health services in the Greater Manchester area, in particular the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust," Neville said in a video posted on social media.

"Our 176 beds will be occupied by National Health Service workers and medical professionals from Friday onwards.

"It's at this time that I think the whole of our industry needs to show solidarity, not just for our staff in these uncertain times but obviously for those who need the accommodation most in the coming months.

"It's something we're delighted to have come into agreement with. It will operate free of charge and our staff will operate the hotels as normal.

"The health workers will be able to stay there without any cost whatsoever in these next few months when they need isolation away from family members who may be affected by what's going on.

"Stay safe and we wish everybody all the best."

