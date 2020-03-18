FIFA to donate £8.5m to coronavirus fund; Germany national team to give £2.3m

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed they will donate £8.5m to help battle coronavirus

FIFA has pledged $10m (£8.5m) and the German national football team €2.5m (£2.3m) to help battle coronavirus.

At a meeting chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss a number of matters relating to the impact of coronavirus, world football's governing body confirmed they would be releasing significant funds to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

In a separate initiative, Germany's footballers announced they have also decided to contribute financial help after being inspired by the acts of kindness shown to one and other by the German people.

The Germany national team have donated €2.5 million to help tackle the #Coronavirus outbreak 🇩🇪#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/wgdk7dCDcB — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 18, 2020

"The world of football has come to a stop - people's health and tackling this virus is without question the number one priority right now," read a statement.

"We realise that for so many of you, things have not come to a stop and must keep going.

"We have all seen the effort and the commitment that you have shown, how you have supported and helped one another - in hospitals, in nursing homes, in supermarkets and in your community, from one neighbour to another. It is inspiring!

"This showing of solidarity has never been more important and we as a team want to do our bit to help.

"That is why we have decided to donate €2.5m (£2.3m) to the cause to help out immediately.

"Every kind act and offer of help counts. It's up to all of us to make a difference. Stay healthy and look after each other and yourselves."

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also launched a fundraising initiative to help Italian hospitals in the worst affected regions of the country.