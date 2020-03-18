Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches coronavirus fundraiser to help Italian hospitals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hopes the fund will raise €1m to help Italian hospitals battling coronavirus

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set up an online fundraiser to help hospitals at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which aims to raise €1m (£920,000).

According to the website accepting donations, Ibrahimovic donated €100,000 (£92,000) to get the fund started.

The 38-year-old, who scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden, rejoined Milan in January from MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

Ibrahimovic also played for Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Juventus earlier in his career, with his strong links to Italy prompting him to launch the fundraising initiative.

"Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," Ibrahimovic said in a video message.

He added that he was counting on the generosity of colleagues and professional athletes to contribute.

The site states that all the money raised will be directly donated to Humanitas to help support the intensive care and emergency units of Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza and Torino's hospitals.

Italy has been the second-hardest hit country by coronavirus, with more than 31,500 confirmed cases and 2,503 deaths.

Ibrahimovic, referring to himself in the third person as he often does, ended his message by saying: "And remember, if the virus don't go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus."