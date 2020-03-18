Two FA staff members self-isolating as precaution after coming into contact with Japanese FA president

Hand sanitizer was provided for spectators at the She Believes Cup

Two FA staff members are in self-isolation as a precaution, after coming into contact with the Japanese FA president who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kozo Tashima attended the She Believes Cup in the USA, during which England defeated Japan 1-0 in New Jersey on March 8.

The Football Association say they believe that no player or member of the coaching staff had direct contact with Tashima, who is also vice-president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, and that nobody associated with the England Women's senior team is displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

The FA's statement said: "Following news that the president of the Japan Football Association, who was present at the She Believes Cup earlier this month, has tested positive for COVID-19, The FA has communicated with all its players and staff who were involved in the tournament.

England's Ellen White scored the winner against Japan in the She Believes Cup

"We have every confidence that no player or member of the coaching staff was at any time in direct contact with the JFA president during the tournament. He had however been in contact with two FA staff members who are currently asymptomatic and will be following the public health guidance to self-isolate for 14 days.

"The health and safety of all staff and players under our care is our top priority and our medical team has today contacted all those involved in the recent tournament to offer reassurance and advice.

"At present, no one associated with the England Women's senior team is displaying symptoms of COVID-19."