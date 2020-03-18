Who will make England's Euro 2021 squad?

With the news that the European Championship has been postponed until 2021, we ask you to pick for England squad for next summer.

The 12-month postponement could give some young English players a chance to impress manager Gareth Southgate, while other shoe-ins for this summer's tournament will be fighting to keep their place.

Following the agreement to postpone Euro 2020 due to coronavirus, the Euro 2021 tournament will take place between June 11 and July 11 next summer.

It is still expected that a squad announcement would take place in late May, though it is still unclear as to whether that will come at the end of a Premier League season, dependent on decisions to be made regarding the resumption domestic leagues.

Players have another year to impress Gareth Southgate

Danny Mills' revised squad

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former England defender Mills picked a 23-man squad with some notable additions...

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Heaton

"I think Dean Henderson has done incredibly well, so he comes in, assuming everyone is fit, and I feel Jordan Pickford will still be there. But the emergence of Henderson this season, he will be the emerging talent, either as No 1 or No 2. He will deserve, after another season, a spot in the team."

Defenders: Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Maguire, Gomez, Saka, Holgate, White

Mills believes Bukayo Saka will be in the Euro 2021 squad

"Ben Chilwell will probably be the first-choice left-back, but I think Saka will come in too, and will play a lot more next season. Stones hasn't played particularly well of late, Mings I don't think has kicked on, Tomori hasn't played enough football, so I can see Mason Holgate and Ben White coming in.

"White has been the best defender in the Championship this season, he is exceptional. He will be playing in the Premier League next season. I think Holgate will play a lot more football next season, with a defensively-minded Italian coach at Everton, so they come in."

Midfielders: Phillips, Henderson, Foden, Mount, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grealish

Kalvin Phillips has been superb for Leeds in the Championship this season

"There isn't a great deal of English holding midfield players around, and I feel Kalvin Phillips will be in the England squad after a year in the Premier League. I cannot see him not included in 2021.

"Phil Foden has to play more next season, whether at Manchester City, where we all hope, or out on loan somewhere. He is an exceptional talent; we will see how good he really is if he gets 25 games in the Premier League next season. I think Jack Grealish will get a move from Aston Villa, and will come to the fore at a big club next season.

"Mason Mount will continue to improve, too. I think he has been a bit more consistent than James Maddison this season, and it was between Maddison and Grealish as to who got into the England squad, and I can see Grealish eclipsing him."

Forwards: Rashford, Kane, Sterling, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Sancho

"There were a few knocking on the door for this, Mason Greenwood potentially, but how much is he going to play next season? Obviously this is all dependent on fitness, so there will be opportunities for players to drop into this, but this feels like the best six forwards we'll have in a year's time."

Who should make the 23-man squad for Euro 2021? Pick your team below and share on @SkyFootball, or let us know any long-shots we may have missed by commenting at the bottom of the page...