Ronaldo to David Beckham: You're one of the best of all time

1:09 Ronaldo reveals to David Beckham he thinks he is one of the greatest players of all time in an Instagram chat between the two former Real Madrid team-mates Ronaldo reveals to David Beckham he thinks he is one of the greatest players of all time in an Instagram chat between the two former Real Madrid team-mates

Ronaldo has told his former Real Madrid team-mate David Beckham he feels he is one of the greatest players of all time.

On an Instagram live conversation between the pair hosted by the Miami CF account, Ronaldo spoke about his gratitude at the service Beckham had provided for him during their time together at the Bernabeu.

The duo were part of the 'Galacticos' era at Madrid during the 2000s and took a trip down memory lane on a video call while locked down due to coronavirus measures.

"You were one the best of all time," Ronaldo told his former ex-colleague. "The way you touched the ball, the way you could put the ball wherever you wanted, without looking at me, I would just be moving and the ball came.

"I should thank you for the many balls you gave to me."

In response, Beckham spoke about how the sight of Ronaldo was enough to reassure him he had made the right decision to leave Manchester United in 2003.

"To move from Manchester United to Real Madrid was a big move for me because I'd been there my whole life," Beckham replied. "But one of the first people that I ever saw was you.

"When you walked into the changing room it made me feel comfortable to be in the club."