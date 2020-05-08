Luka Jovic: Real Madrid striker suffers foot fracture

Luka Jovic signed for Real Madrid in the summer from Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has suffered a foot fracture.

It is unclear how the Serbia international sustained the injury as he has been in lockdown since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is yet to return to training with Real.

But, on Friday, the Spanish club announced the news on their official website: "After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jović by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot."

Real are due to return to training on Monday as part of the four-phase plan by LaLiga to resume the season after the coronavirus-imposed break, but Jovic will no longer be able to join his team-mates.

The 22-year-old already made headlines during the crisis when he broke lockdown rules in his native Serbia after returning from Madrid back in March.

He was reportedly seen on the streets of Belgrade, despite the country imposing a 28-day self-isolation for all those who have returned from countries battling the virus.

Jovic, who returned negative tests for Covid-19 in Madrid and Serbia, apologised for taking the attention away from the nation's frontline workers but said he was not given "concrete instructions on how to behave in my isolation".