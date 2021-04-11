Lucas Vazquez: Real Madrid defender could miss Liverpool Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash

Real Madrid have confirmed Lucas Vazquez suffered a knee injury during Saturday's win over Barcelona in La Liga; Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos are also doubtful for the quarter-final second-leg tie at Anfield on Wednesday; Real won first leg 3-1

Sunday 11 April 2021 17:39, UK

Lucas Vazquez
Image: Lucas Vazquez injured his knee in Real Madrid's win over Barcelona in La Liga

Lucas Vazquez is a doubt for Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.

The Spanish league leaders have confirmed he has suffered a sprained knee ligament after being forced off in the Clasico win over Barcelona.

Vazquez was replaced by Alvaro Odriozola after 43 minutes, having already set up a goal in the 2-1 victory. Federico Valverde was also taken off with a knock in the second half.

Lucas Vazquez featured at right-back in the first-leg win over Liverpool
Image: Lucas Vazquez featured at right-back in the first-leg win over Liverpool

Real Madrid said on Sunday: "Following tests carried out today on Lucas Vázquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

    Also doubtful are centre-back pair Raphael Varane (Covid-19) and Sergio Ramos (calf injury) after they missed the first leg on April 6, which Real won 3-1.

    Trending

    A double from Vinicius Junior and a Marco Asensio goal sealed the first-leg win for Zinedine Zidane's side.

    It was the first time the sides faced each other since the 2018 Champions League final and Vazquez played the full match at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

    Also See:

    After their victory in the league over Barcelona, Real Madrid are level on points with them at the summit of the Spanish top flight, having played a game more than their rivals.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Get More from Sky Cinema

    Get Sky Sports