Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa: Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner ends Liverpool's losing run at Anfield

Liverpool's run of six successive Premier League defeats at Anfield has come to a dramatic end, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning winner beating Aston Villa 2-1.

The first half played it in an achingly familiar fashion. Liverpool saw a plethora of chances but failed to take them, before Ollie Watkins (43) fired Aston Villa ahead, having now scored four goals against the Reds in the league this season.

Liverpool thought they had equalised with the last kick of the first half, but Roberto Firmino's goal was ruled out for offside. Diogo Jota was the man penalised by VAR in another lengthy and extremely tight call.

But Mohamed Salah's (57) tap-in early in the second half finally hauled Liverpool level and ended the Reds' run of 12 hours and 44 minutes without an open-play goal at home in the Premier League.

Aston Villa came closest to scoring next when Trezeguet (62) hit the post, but much like the end of the first half, there was late drama to finally break Liverpool's losing run. Alexander-Arnold curled home a sensational strike in injury time (90+1) - with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands.

12h 44m - Mohamed Salah's goal ended Liverpool's run of 12 hours and 44 minutes without scoring from open play at Anfield in the Premier League. Relief. #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/lfIyzshIPj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2021

The victory fires Liverpool into the top four ahead of West Ham and Chelsea, who both play live on Sky Sports this weekend. It will also give Jurgen Klopp's side a huge boost ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

For Aston Villa, they have been bumped down into 10th after Leeds' win against Manchester City earlier on Saturday, but remain five points from Tottenham in seventh, which could be enough to secure European football next season.

More to follow...

What's next?

Leeds United

Liverpool Monday 19th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool are back in Champions League action on Wednesday, already trailing Real Madrid 3-1 in their quarter-final tie ahead of the second leg. Liverpool will then be back on Sky Sports for Monday Night Football on April 19, facing Leeds; kick-off 8pm.

Aston Villa

Manchester City Wednesday 21st April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Aston Villa now have an 11 day break until their next game against Manchester City on Wednesday 21 April, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8.15pm.