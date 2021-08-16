Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid goalkeeper signs new five-year contract

Thibaut Courtois has signed a new long-term contract at Real Madrid, extending his stay at the Bernabeu until 2026.

The 29-year-old returned to the Spanish capital in 2018 from Chelsea, having been on loan with Real's rivals Atletico for three seasons prior to breaking into the Blues first team in 2014.

Since making his debut against Leganes three years ago, he has helped Los Blancos to one La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup crown and the FIFA Club World Cup and worked under Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari, Zinedine Zidane, and current boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Courtois featured in Real Madrid's first game of the 2021/22 La Liga season, a 4-1 win away at Alaves.

The Belgium international, who helped his country reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, has played 125 times for Real in all competitions and kept 52 clean sheets in the process.

Courtois faced his former club and Champions League winners Chelsea last season at the semi-final stage, who the goalkeeper played 154 games for during four seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Image: Courtois made five appearances and conceded three goals for Belgium at Euro 2020

He was named FIFA's The Best Goalkeeper in 2018, won the Golden Glove accolade for Belgium at the last World Cup and was named in last term's Champions League Team of the Season.

Image: Courtois won the Premier League twice and the League Cup once during his time at Chelsea

Meanwhile, during the summer transfer window, Raphael Varane (£41m to Manchester United), Sergio Ramos (free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain), and Brahim Diaz (loan to AC Milan), have all secured moves away from the club so far this summer.

David Alaba was brought in from Bayern Munich earlier in the window, while Gareth Bale, Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic, Takefusa Kubo and Jesus Vallejo have all returned following the end of their respective loan deals.

Odegaard could be on his way back to the Emirates Stadium this season with Arsenal still in talks over signing him permanently, while Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

