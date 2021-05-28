David Alaba: Real Madrid confirm signing of Bayern Munich defender on five-year contract

David Alaba leaves Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid; Austria international turned down multiple contract offers to stay with the German side; Liverpool and Manchester City were interested in the defender

Friday 28 May 2021 18:14, UK

David Alaba (AP)
Image: David Alaba has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer

Real Madrid have signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract.

Sky in Germany reports the deal with Real that will earn him around £10.5m per year following the expiration of his Bayern contract.

Real Madrid confirmed the signing on Friday evening and said Alaba would be unveiled after Euro 2020.

Alaba had been at Bayern since 2008 but turned down multiple offers to extend his contract, including a €15m-a-year deal, but talks ceased in November.

He enjoyed a prolific 13 years in Bavaria, winning 10 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and six German Cups.

Trending

The Austria international had also been attracting interest from Premier League sides, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

City tried to lure Alaba to Manchester last summer and had hoped to include him as part of the deal which saw Leroy Sane move to Munich.

Also See:

Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were also understood to be keen on signing the 28-year-old.

Conte in frame for Real

Antonio Conte is being considered as Zinedine Zidane's successor at Real Madrid after they missed out on first-choice Max Allegri, according to Sky in Italy.

Former Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte
Image: Former Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte could be set to move to Real Madrid

After Zinedine Zidane stepped down from the Bernabeu for a second time this week, the Spanish giants had been hoping to appoint long-term target Allegri - but he is set for a sensational return to Juventus to replace Andrea Pirlo, who was sacked on Friday.

They have now turned to Conte, who is a free agent after parting company with Inter Milan on Wednesday despite leading them to the Serie A title, due to the club's need to make significant financial cuts.

Conte is a prolific title-winner with Juventus himself, as well as Chelsea and now Inter.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports