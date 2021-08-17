Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus not expecting to lose star striker this summer

Juventus expect Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club this summer despite reports in Spain linking him with a move back to Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old has 12 months remaining on his contract with the former Italian champions and has not mentioned to the club that he wants to leave.

Juventus have not received a single offer from Real Madrid or any other club.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones reported last night that Real Madrid wanted to re-sign Ronaldo, although Marca has since reported that "the door is closed" on a return.

Real sold Ronaldo to Juventus for a fee of just over £100m three years ago.

Since then, he has won a pair of Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia last season, when Juventus were beaten to the title by Inter Milan.

Image: Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli remains a key target for returning Juve boss Max Allegri

Locatelli deal still being negotiated

The Turin side have been very quiet in the transfer market this summer but continue to work on a deal with Sassuolo for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

They have sent their Serie A rivals, according to Sky in Italy, their final offer for the Euro 2020 winner and hope to have an answer in the next 24 hours.

Their proposal is for an initial two-year loan with the obligation to buy being of more advantageous terms to Sassuolo in the second year.

Sky in Italy report that Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco or Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko would be other options Juventus will consider if a Locatelli deal proves impossible.

