Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger could face lengthy ban after appearing to throw ice at referee after Copa del Rey final

Antonio Rudiger could face a lengthy ban after appearing to throw ice at the referee in the aftermath of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona.

Jules Kounde snatched a goal in the closing stages of extra-time as Barcelona sealed a 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid at Seville's La Cartuja stadium.

Tempers boiled over following the final whistle as Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez, both on the bench after being substituted earlier, received red cards from referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea for dissent from the sidelines, while Bellingham was also sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Image: Jules Kounde scored a dramatic winner in extra-time

The match report from De Burgos stated that Rudiger "threw an object from the coaching area that didn't reach me," adding that the Madrid defender displayed "an aggressive attitude."

Rudiger was held back by Madrid players and staff while he held a small bag of ice and continued to shout at De Burgos.

De Burgos had broken down in tears during a press conference on Friday after being asked about Real Madrid TV videos attacking referees.

Real Madrid cancelled media duties and the official training session prior to the final after De Burgos' interview, but later confirmed that they would still go ahead with the game.

Image: Barcelona celebrated a dramatic victory over their rivals

Pedri put Barca ahead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from outside the box, but Real took control in the second half as Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the equaliser from a free kick in the 70th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave Real Madrid the lead seven minutes later with a towering header from a corner before Ferran Torres found the equaliser in a counter-attack in the 84th minute that took the game to extra time.

Ancelotti very close to Brazil job

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave the club following the Copa del Rey defeat.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti could become Brazil's next manager

Sky Sports News understands that Carlo Ancelotti is "very close" to becoming Brazil's next manager.

A source has told Sky Sports News that talks will continue in May, with the Italian expected to leave Real Madrid as soon as next week.

Diego Fernandes, a Brazilian businessman understood to be brokering the move, was pictured by Spanish press at the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Ancelotti has been pursued by Brazil since the World Cup in 2022 and seem close to appointing him ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil would ideally want Ancelotti in place before the June internationals.

Sky Sports News has contacted the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) and Real Madrid for comment.