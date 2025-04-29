Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid defender banned for six matches for throwing object at referee in Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been given a six-match ban for throwing an object at the referee during their Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona.

Rudiger and team-mate Lucas Vazquez were shown red cards for their reaction to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe shortly before the final whistle.

The Germany defender has been given a six-game suspension "for minor violence against the referees", while Vazquez has been handed a two-match ban for his protests against the officials.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea said in his report that Rudiger was dismissed for "throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me".

Rudiger successfully underwent surgery on a meniscus tear in his left knee on Tuesday and will begin "his recovery process shortly." The club did not give a timeline for his return but the recovery is expected to take several weeks.

The 32-year-old said surgery was "unavoidable" after playing through "severe pain."

The RFEF has revoked the red card given to midfielder Jude Bellingham for dissent after the final whistle.

Image: Jude Bellingham's red card for dissent has been rescinded

The referee's report said Bellingham "approached our position in an aggressive attitude, having to be restrained by his team-mates", but the RFEF said Real had provided video evidence which disproved this.

Meanwhile, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has been issued a warning for "making or expressing observations, gestures, or objections" towards officials.

Jules Kounde snatched a goal in the closing stages of extra-time as Barcelona sealed a 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid at Seville's La Cartuja stadium.

Tempers boiled over as Rudiger and Vazquez, both on the bench after being substituted earlier, received red cards from referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea for dissent from the sidelines, while Bellingham was also sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Image: Jules Kounde scored a dramatic winner in extra-time

Rudiger was held back by Madrid players and staff while he held a small bag of ice and continued to shout at De Burgos.

He has since issued an apology for his behaviour on social media.

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I'm very sorry for that," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"We played a very good game from the 2nd half on - After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake.

"Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

De Burgos had broken down in tears during a press conference on Friday after being asked about Real Madrid TV videos attacking referees.

Real Madrid cancelled media duties and the official training session prior to the final after De Burgos' interview, but later confirmed that they would still go ahead with the game.

Image: Barcelona celebrated a dramatic victory over their rivals

Pedri put Barca ahead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from outside the box, but Real took control in the second half as Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the equaliser from a free kick in the 70th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave Real Madrid the lead seven minutes later with a towering header from a corner before Ferran Torres found the equaliser in a counter-attack in the 84th minute that took the game to extra time.