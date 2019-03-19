European paper round-up: Manchester United's chances of signing Antoine Griezmann improve

Antoine Griezmann has netted 18 times in all competitions this season

Spain

Antoine Griezmann wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. The France international turned down a move to Barcelona last summer but now regrets that decision. Barca have cooled their interest in Griezmann but he remains a Bayern Munich and Manchester United transfer target. (Sport)

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam is wanted by Arsenal. Gunners boss Unai Emery travelled to former club Valencia at the weekend to personally scout the 27-year-old, who has a £30m release clause in his contract. (AS)

Inter have told Real Madrid a bid of around £70m will be enough to land Mauro Icardi this summer. The Argentine hasn't featured for the Serie A side since February after he was stripped of the club captaincy. (AS)

Mauro Icardi scored 29 Serie A goals last season but has been frozen out at the San Siro

Atletico Madrid will move for Porto left-back Alex Telles this summer. Atleti have scouted the 26-year-old on several occasions this season and view him as the ideal replacement for Filipe Luis. (AS)

France

Sadio Mane is once again a Real Madrid transfer target. The Senegalese star was on the Spanish club's radar last summer and the return of Zinedine Zidane will see their interest intensify. (France Football)

Raphael Varane, meanwhile, is considering his future at the Bernabeu. The France star has spent eight years with Real, has won 14 major honours, and is a favourite of Zidane. But the 25-year-old defender is prepared to explore other options in search of a new challenge. (L'Équipe)

Raphael Varane has won four Champions Leagues since joining Real Madrid from Lens in 2011

Italy

Napoli are yet to offer Dries Mertens, who has scored over 100 goals for the club in five-and-a-half seasons, a new contract. The 31-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and he has expressed his desire to stay in the south of Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are ready to rival Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo. The 19-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's brightest prospects this season and would cost around £50m. (Tuttosport)

Nicolo Zaniolo joined Roma from Inter last summer

Kevin Mirallas' future remains uncertain with Fiorentina unsure about making his loan move from Everton permanent. The Serie A side have a £6m option they can trigger before the campaign ends. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt is wanted by Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. The 22-year-old has impressed in a more central role this season and has also attracted interesting from Borussia Dortmund. (Kicker)

Both Madrid clubs have joined the race to sign Julian Brandt

Portugal

Former Tottenham transfer target Hector Herrera is set to join Atletico Madrid at the end of the campaign. The Mexican international's contract with Porto expires this summer and there has been interest from clubs across Europe. However, Atleti have won the race for the 28-year-old. (O Jogo)