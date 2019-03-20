Antoine Griezmann happy at Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata says

Alvaro Morata says team-mate Antoine Griezmann is happy at Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata says Atletico Madrid is Antoine Griezmann's "home" amid reports linking the France international with a move away from the club in the summer.

Griezmann turned down Barcelona last summer, releasing an hour-long documentary on Spanish TV in July stating he would be remaining at Atletico.

Morata, a loan signing from Chelsea in January, said: "I'm not worried. In general I see Antoine very happy with us. This is his home and I think he's happy here."

Griezmann has endured a frustrating season at Atletico, with the club ten points behind league-leaders Barcelona

Spain are preparing for their European Qualifiers after a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign.

They have been drawn in Group F and will also face the Faroe Islands, Romania and Sweden, with the top two teams automatically qualifying for next year's tournament, and Morata is thankful to be involved with the national team after a tough spell at Chelsea.

Morata believes he is reaching his highest level again after struggling at Chelsea

"I needed trust, that's for sure," he added. "I came from a bad time but that's in the past, let's leave all that behind.

"Right now, I'm where I've wanted to be for a very long time and that's what matters. I'm very grateful to my new coach as well as to the national team coach for their trust because it's thanks to them that I'm reaching my highest level again and I'm enjoying the pitch."

Spain begin their qualifying campaign against Norway, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday March 23.