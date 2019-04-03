Alvaro Morata ruled out of Atletico Madrid's clash with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata is almost certain to miss Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at La Liga leaders Barcelona due to a sprained ankle.

Morata, who is on loan from Chelsea, suffered the injury in Tuesday's 2-0 win at home to Girona.

Morata's injury creates a further selection headache for head coach Diego Simeone, who could also be without Diego Costa after he missed the win over Girona with a muscle injury, while France winger Thomas Lemar is not expected back from injury for another two weeks.

If Costa is unable to play, Antoine Griezmann and Croatian forward Niko Kalinic will be Atletico's only fit forwards for the trip to the Nou Camp, where Atletico have not won in any competition since 2006.

Atletico trail Barca by eight points with eight games remaining.