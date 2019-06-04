Diego Costa accused of tax fraud by Spanish prosecuter

Diego Costa currently plays for La Liga side Atletico Madrid

A prosecutor in Madrid said on Tuesday it has accused Diego Costa of income tax fraud in 2014 worth just over €1m (£887,534) for money made from image rights.

Costa, 30, has been accused of illicitly receiving income of €1.4m (£1.24m), and failing to declare it in 2014 when he was signed by Premier League club Chelsea.

He signed for Chelsea for £32m in 2014, winning two Premier League titles, before returning to Spain in January 2018.

Brazil-born Costa currently plays for La Liga side Atletico Madrid and represents the Spanish national team.