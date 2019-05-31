European paper talk: Neymar wants Barcelona return

Neymar is open to a return to Barcelona this summer, according to reports

Spain

Neymar wants to rejoin Barcelona this summer. The Brazilian believes his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 was a backwards step and dreams of a return to the Nou Camp. (Sport)

Barcelona, however, will push ahead with a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. The La Liga champions will move for the French forward on July 1 when his buyout clause drops to £100m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid's forward Antoine Griezmann remains a Barcelona target

Manchester United have emerged as favourites in the race to sign Adrien Rabiot. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder becomes a free agent this summer and is viewed as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera, who will join the French champions. (Mundo Deportivo)

James Rodriguez favours a switch to Italy over a move to the Premier League. The Colombian midfielder will return to Real Madrid this summer after a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich but is not wanted by Los Blancos. (Marca)

Sergio Ramos has ended speculation over his future at Real Madrid. The Los Blancos captain was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but held a press conference during which he stated he plans to retire at the club. (AS)

Mario Hermoso will only be allowed to leave Espanyol if a club pays his £35m buyout clause. The Spain international has been linked with Atletico Madrid while Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also interested. (AS)

PSG and Arsenal have been alerted of Mario Hermoso's availability

Italy

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Joao Cancelo and have offered Juventus £53m for the right-back. The Serie A champions are prepared to sacrifice the Portugal international to help finance their summer spending. (Tuttosport)

Antonio Conte demanded Inter Milan sell Mauro Icardi this summer before he agreed to take charge at San Siro. Juventus are viewed as the frontrunner for the Argentine striker while Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo has attracted interest from Manchester City

Rafael Benitez is on Roma's shortlist to fill their vacant manager's position. The Newcastle manager's position at St James' Park is uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of June. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Maurizio Sarri's agent will hold talks with Chelsea today over the Italian's coach's future. Sarri would prefer to join Juventus, but the Serie A side are hesitant to pay out £5m in compensation to the Blues. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Werder Bremen are interested in Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic. The 23-year-old impressed on loan at Hertha this season and is valued at around £40m by the Reds. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has stated the club do not intend to sell Julian Weigl to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wanted a reunion with the midfielder he coached at BVB. (Funke Sport)

Julian Weigl is likely to remain at Borussia Dortmund this summer

The Bundesliga runner-up will also put their trust in Mahmoud Dahoud for next season despite the midfielder's inconsistent form since joining the club in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Kicker)

Holland

Martin Odegaard held talks with representatives of Ajax this week about a potential summer move. The Norwegian wonderkid impressed on loan at Vitesse from Real Madrid this season and has also attracted interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. (De Telegraaf)

Arjen Robben has yet to make a decision on his future. The Dutch winger becomes a free agent this summer after ten years with Bayern Munich.

"I could embark on an adventure outside Europe, such as America or Japan," he said. "But I also think about the absolute top in Europe or a return to the Netherlands." (Voetbal International)