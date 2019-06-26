Atletico Madrid make £112m offer for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid have made a £112m offer for Joao Felix

Benfica have received a £112m offer from Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old scored 15 goals and registered nine assists last season, and his potential transfer would be the fifth most expensive in history behind Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

He would also become the second-most expensive teenager following Mbappe's move from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

Felix made his international debut in the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Portugal and Switzerland

Felix scored a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in April, becoming the youngest Benfica player and the youngest Portuguese footballer to score three goals in Europe.

The former Porto youth player made his international debut for Portugal against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final earlier this month.

