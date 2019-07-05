Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the La Liga club this summer

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has hit out at Barcelona, saying that any pre-agreed deal made for Antoine Griezmann "would have consequences", and he "does not know" whether the French forward has signed for the La Liga champions.

The World Cup winner with France has been linked with a move to Barcelona, with reports in Spain stating that an agreement between Griezmann and the club was reached two months ago.

In May, the 28-year-old confirmed he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, where the forward is currently under contract until June 2023.

Sky Sports News reported in March that Champions League semi-finalists Barca were prepared to pay the Frenchman's £108m release clause.

Enrique Cerezo has admitted he is in the dark regarding Antoine Griezmann's future at the Wanda Metropolitano

1:29 Spanish football expert Terry Gibson expects Antoine Griezmann to join Barcelona after confirming he will leave Atletico Madrico this summer. Spanish football expert Terry Gibson expects Antoine Griezmann to join Barcelona after confirming he will leave Atletico Madrico this summer.

Griezmann nearly swapped Atletico for the Nou Camp last year before releasing a documentary which confirmed his Atletico stay for another season.

The club's president Cerenzo admitted he is uncertain on where Griezmann will be playing his football next season: "The truth is that I do not know but if, as you say, he [Griezmann] has signed, then there will be consequences," he conceded.

"It doesn't appear normal to me but I don't know if he signed or not, and I don't know if he's going to Barcelona or not.

"Let's wait a few days, and I guess we'll know."

0:40 Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer in a farewell message to the club's supporters. Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer in a farewell message to the club's supporters.

In June, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the club had not made an offer for Griezmann, stating: "We've always said it, we've never spoken to him. There's nothing."

1:05 The latest transfer news brought to you by Sky Sports News with three new transfer shows including 'Transfer Talk' which is live on weekdays at midday. The latest transfer news brought to you by Sky Sports News with three new transfer shows including 'Transfer Talk' which is live on weekdays at midday.

