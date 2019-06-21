Marcos Llorente signs for Atletico Madrid from city rivals Real Madrid

Marcos Llorente has signed for Atletico Madrid

Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente has signed for Atletico Madrid from city rivals Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal for a reported £35m fee.

Llorente completed the move after passing his medical at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and he becomes Diego Simeone's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Felipe from FC Porto.

Seven players to have played for both Real and Atletico Hugo Sanchez Atletico 1981-85 & Real 1985-92 Bernd Schuster Real 1988-90 & Atletico 1990-93 Santiago Solari Atletico 1999-00 & Real 2000-05 Juanfran Real 2004-06 & Atletico 2011-19 Jose Antonio Reyes Real 2006-07 & Atletico 2007-11 Thibaut Courtois Atletico 2011-14 & Real 2018-Present Alvaro Morata Real 2010-14 16-17 & Atletico 2019-Present

The transfer could pave the way for Rodri to complete a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, who are ready to pay his release clause.

Rodri told Atletico earlier this month that he wanted to leave the club for a new challenge. He has also interested Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Llorente and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, who has been the subject of talks between the Ligue 1 side and Tottenham, were also on City's shortlist for a holding midfielder behind Rodri.