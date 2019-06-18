Manchester City target Rodri has told Atletico Madrid he wants to leave

Rodri has told Atletico Madrid he wants to leave

Manchester City target Rodri has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club.

The midfielder was given a week to decide his future after at least two clubs indicated they would be willing to meet his buyout clause.

Rodri and his representatives have now told Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin he wants to talk to other clubs.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the teams keen on signing him, with Rodri's buyout clause set at €70m (£62.5m).

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month Rodri was City's top midfield target as they seek competition, and an eventual replacement, for Fernandinho.

Manchester City are looking for an eventual replacement for Fernandinho

Atletico signed Rodri for €25m (£22m) last summer from Villarreal.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.