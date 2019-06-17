Benfica deny they have agreed to sell Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix had played only 33 minutes of first-team football when he scored his first goal

Benfica have dismissed claims they have agreed a deal to sell Manchester City target Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid.

According to reports in Spain on Monday, Atletico had agreed a €120m deal to sign the Portugal international, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United in recent weeks.

But Benfica have shot down those reports while reiterating any club wishing to sign the 19-year-old attacking midfielder will have to meet his release clause in full.

"In view of the set of news published in these last hours, Sport Lisboa e Benfica clarifies that it is false that any negotiation process is currently underway regarding a possible transfer of player Joao Felix," the club said in a statement on their website.

Felix is reported to be wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City

"The conditions for its negotiation are public and known, taking into account the termination clause defined in the amount of 120 million euros."

Separate reports in the Portuguese press claimed Felix's agent Jorge Mendes was set to pocket 30 per cent of the transfer fee, potentially amounting to €36m.

Benfica described the claims as 'totally false', insisting such claims were designed to destabilise the club.

"More serious, and that deserves our most vehement repudiation and denial, is the false news that refers to negotiations that involve commissions of 30 per cent and which, unfortunately, was echoed in Portugal by the newspaper A Bola," the statement continued.

"We repeat: this information is totally false, absurd and has clear intentions for the reputation and dignity of Benfica."

Felix started Portugal's 3-1 Nations League semi-final win against Switzerland

Felix has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in world football after scoring 20 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season.

The youngster made his international debut earlier this month when he started Portugal's 3-1 Nations League semi-final win against Switzerland.