Kieran Trippier hails 'incredible' Atletico Madrid team and fans

Kieran Trippier has thanked Atletico Madrid's "incredible" team and fans for making him feel at home following his move from Tottenham.

Trippier last week joined the La Liga side on a three-year deal for a fee understood to be around £21.7m and made his debut in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Numancia on Saturday.

The England international started in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara in the International Champions Cup and, after helping his side to another clean sheet in regular time, revealed he was already settling well in Spain.

"The fans have been incredible," he told Atletico's official website. "Since I arrived they have supported me and received me with open arms. I have come here to work hard and give my all for my team-mates and the club. I will give my all for this shirt.

"I have played against some of these players in the Premier League - players like Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa have made me feel at home. Some try speak in English with me and I try to speak in Spanish.

"I am very excited to be here, in an incredible team with an amazing coach and I am willing to learn."

Goalkeeper Antonio Adan was the difference for Chivas on a sweltering night in Arlington, saving what would have been the match-winning penalty before palming away the next shot to help secure victory.

Atletico Madrid face rivals Real Madrid on Friday.